Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2023 Results Out: Here's How You Check Yours
1-MIN READ

Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2023 Results Out: Here's How You Check Yours

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 12:45 IST

Delhi, India

Every year, hundreds of thousands of candidates apply for different posts.

The selected candidate’s name and roll number have been published by the officials.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently declared the RRB NTPC results for levels 6, 5, 3, and 2 on the official website- indianrailways.gov.in. or rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates are temporarily shortlisted for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) based on their performance from CBT 1 and CBT-2 tests, the CBAT (for station master), and CBTST (categories 4, 5, 10, and 11).

It is followed by document verification and a medical examination.

The officials stated: “This result is tentative and in no way confers any rights on the applicants for employment with the Railways. In the event of any accidental error or typographical error, this RRB retains the right to cancel or change the results". The selected candidate’s name and roll number have been published by the officials.

Check your results:

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Open NTPC result PDF

Check your result using roll number/name.

The NTCP exam is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board every year to recruit candidates for various non-technical posts in Indian railways. Every year, hundreds of thousands of candidates apply for different posts, making it one of the most popular government exams.

A computer-based examination (CBT) and a skill test are the first two stages of the RRB NTPC exam, which is then followed by document verification. To go on to the next exam level and land their dream job, candidates must complete each step of the exam.

The salary ranges from INR 19,900 to INR 35,400.

first published:June 21, 2023, 12:45 IST
