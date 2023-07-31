Raja Ramanna Centre For Advanced Technology Invites Applications For 150 Apprenticeship Posts

The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has released a notification announcing job openings for 150 posts through RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2023. The application process is currently underway, and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) candidates can submit their forms on the official website. Now, let us look at some important information related to RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

Important Dates:

The last date for filing applications is August 22, 2023.

Age Criteria:

According to the RRCAT notification, candidates should be born between December 1, 2001, and November 30, 2005. Applicants should fall within the age group of 18-22 years.

Stipend:

Job-seekers will be able to earn a stipend of Rs 11,600 per month and gain experience during the work.

Vacancies:

The vacancies for the apprenticeship include the following:

1. Fitter - 24

2. Turner - 11

3. Electrician - 16

4. Electronics Mechanic - 23

5. Secretarial Assistant - 29

As per the notification, there are also vacancies for the apprenticeship in the following trades: welder (gas and electric), machinist, draughtsman mechanical and refrigeration, and air conditioning mechanic. Vacancies are also available for the instrument mechanic post, electroplaters, COPA, plumber, surveyor, mason, carpenter, and horticultural assistant.

Selection Procedure:

1. Candidates will qualify for the apprenticeship based on merit and the final merit list will be released on September 20, 2023, as per the notification.

2. The merit list will be announced based on one-third of marks in ITI, along with two-thirds of marks in Class 10. The total will be rounded off to two decimal places.

3. In the case of candidates having the same marks, the one with a higher percentage of marks in the Class 10 board examination will be allotted a higher rank.

The applicants should have also cleared the ITI exam either in 2019 or after this year. Those who passed the ITI exam in 2018 or before that year are not eligible to apply.