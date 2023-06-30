Rajasthan Annual Academic Calendar: Schools to be Closed for 125 Days, 3 New Subjects Introduced

The annual academic calendar has been issued by the Rajasthan Education Department. As per the academic calendar, this year schools will be closed for 125 days. Excluding the holidays, schools will be open only for 240 days in the year.

Since summer vacations are over and now students have started going to school once again, the education department has also released its annual calendar and shared information and dates of all the holidays for the coming academic year.

According to the camp almanac issued by the education department, three new topics have also been added this time, in which topics like good touch and bad touch are also included.

Students and parents should note that about 55 Sundays are not included in these holidays. Although there are 125 days of school holidays for students, like every time, Muharram, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Dussehra, and Diwali holidays will be mainly included in the holidays. Efforts are also being made by the education department to emphasize on many new subjects as well as other activities.

Along with giving holidays and adding new subjects, the education department is also going to provide self-defense training to girls, for which time has been fixed from October to August. This training will be given for 45 days at Rani Laxmibai Self-Defense Training Camp. Along with this, the government is also considering celebrating one day in schools as No Bag Day. Apart from this, many other types of skills will also be emphasized.

Meanwhile, a total of 90.49 per cent of students have passed the Rajasthan Board or RBSE Class 10th examination 2023. Girls have outperformed boys this year. The pass percentage among girls is 91.3 per cent while the pass percentage among boys is 89.78 per cent. A total of 1066270 students had registered for the board exam results this year, out of which 1041373 students and 942360 students passed the exam.