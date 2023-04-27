Rajasthan Ayurved Vibhag Invites Applications For 639 Assistant Medical Officer Posts

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University’s Ayurveda department has issued a notification announcing 639 vacancies for the post of Assistant Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by May 31 on the official website of DSRRAU educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in. DSRRAU will start accepting applications for these vacancies from May 1.

Under the unreserved Category, there are 153 vacancies for General and 47 vacancies for General Female candidates. 18 vacancies are for the widows and 11 posts are vacant for ex-servicemen under the unreserved category. Vacancies are also there for the abandoners. At least 20 vacancies are there for women under the Scheduled Caste category. Vacancies are available for widows, abandoners, and ex-servicemen under the SC category. 67 vacancies are there for other candidates under the SC category. Another 15 vacancies are available for women under the Scheduled Tribe category. Vacancies are also there for widows, abandoners, and ex-servicemen under this category. As many as 51 vacancies are there for ST candidates who are not classified under these categories.

Under the Backward Class category, 27 vacancies are there for women candidates. 11 vacancies are available for the widow candidates. Vacancies are also available for abandoners and ex-servicemen. 88 vacancies are there for other candidates in the B.C. category. Under the Most Backward Class category, vacancies are there for females, widows, abandoners and ex-servicemen. 21 vacancies are there for other candidates in this category.

For the Economically Backward Class category, 12 vacancies are available for women. Vacancies are also available for the widow, abandoner and ex-servicemen. 42 vacancies are there for other candidates in the E.B.C category.

Educational Qualification

Job aspirants should have a bachelor’s degree in Ayurveda from a university recognised under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, of 1970.

Salary

Aspirants who will be selected for the 639 vacancies will be provided with a salary under Level 14.

Age limit

The minimum age of interested candidates should be at least 20 years old as on January 1, 2024. The maximum age of candidates should not be more than 45 years old as on January 1, 2024. Male candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes will be provided with a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. Male candidates belonging to most Backward Classes of Rajasthan State and E.W.S will also be provided with a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Women candidates belonging to the General category will be provided with a relaxation of 5 years as well. Women aspirants belonging to SC, ST, OBC, Most Backward Classes of Rajasthan State and E.W.S will be provided with a relaxation of 10 years.

