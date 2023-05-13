Rajasthan Board Result 2023: RBSE to Release Class 10, 12 Results Soon, Check Update

The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Board Results 2023 for classes 10th and 12th soon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to declare the RBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 by May 20. However, students must note that the Rajasthan Board has not provided any official information regarding the date and time for the declaration of the results.

According to the information, after getting the permission of the education minister, the board will release the result. As per reports, Rajasthan Board will release the RBSE class 12th science exams 2023 first followed by arts and commerce results. After releasing the class 12 results of all streams, RBSE will declare the class 10th results. However, the results of all classes and streams will be out by the end of this month. However, official information is yet to come from the board on the same.

RBSE exam paper evaluation started soon after the exam was concluded. The paper evaluation has been completed and the marks of the candidates are being entered into the portal by the evaluators. The process is being done online.

It is pertinent to note that if the official websites- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajasthan.indiaresults.com of the board crash on the declaration of results, candidates will be able to check their RBSE Board Result 2023 via SMS. Students will have to put information like their exam roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) to check class 10 and class 12 results. The RBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 will comprise the marks statement, result status, and other information.

This year around 21 lakh students appeared for the RBSE board exams 2023. Around 10 lakh students appeared for class 12th exams and the remaining 11 lakh wrote the RBSE 10th exams. RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 11. RBSE 12th exam was held from March 9 to April 12. A student must obtain at least 33 per cent of the total marks to pass the examination.