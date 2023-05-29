Rajasthan Boy, Who Left Studies After Failing Class 10, Gets 644 Rank In UPSC

Failures are a crucial part of one’s life and not everybody knows how to handle it. Whenever failure hits us, it demotivates us and makes it difficult for us to walk on the path of success with the same will and motivation. But as they say, every night ends with a bright morning. Something similar happened to Ishwar Gurjar, a resident of a small village in Rajasthan.

Ishwar Gurjar resides in Badiya village of Bhambra in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. He belongs to a lower-middle-class family. His father, Suvalal Gurjar is a farmer and his mother Sukhi Devi is a housewife. Ishwar has two sisters, one is married and the other is in her intermediate.

Ishwar recently secured 644th rank in UPSC 2022. And to everybody’s wonder, this comes after he failed the Class 10 board exams, following which he left his studies. In an interview, he said that he failed Class 10 in 2011. After this, he decided to leave his studies, but his father motivated him and advised him not to lose hope and courage.

Ishwar appeared for his matriculation examination again and this time, he managed to pass the examination with 54% marks in 2012. Further, he also appeared for Class 12 and passed with a 68% examination.

After Intermediate, he pursued his Bachelor’s from Maharishi Dayanand University, Ajmer. In 2019, he started his career as a school teacher at the Government Primary School in Rupra near his village. During this time, he also started his preparation for Civil Services.

top videos

Ishwar said that he succeeded in the Civil Services Examination on the fourth attempt. He failed the Prelims in 2019, and reached the interview stage in 2020, but did not get success. He again failed in 2021 but was not disheartened yet. On the fourth attempt, he finally managed to clear the UPSC by securing the All India Rank of 644.

Ishwar Gurjar said that he is going to appear in the UPSC exam once again to improve his rank.