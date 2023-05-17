Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2023 Results Announced

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results of the Senior Secondary Common Eligibility Test (CET). With this, the government will be aiming to fulfil the vacancy of 12th-level posts for Senior Secondary level teachers. The exam was held on February 4, 5 and 11. Candidates can check their results from the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has released the results of all the candidates who registered themselves for the exam. It also consists of the questions which are omitted from the exam due to some objection or lack of clarity. The total number of applicants for the exam was 16,33,632, out of which 11,84,709 were present for the exam while 4,48,923 candidates were absent.

RSMSSB CET Level 12 Results: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB–https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the exam link

Step 3: Enter your required details such as date of birth and roll number.

Step 4: CET Results for the Level 12 post will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

After downloading the results, candidates should carefully check all the details present in their mark sheet. It will include their scores obtained, cut-off marks secured in each subject, qualifying status and their name. The board has released the results through the normalisation and scaling method as recommended by an official committee. The exam was conducted in two shifts and the cut-offs for both have been released separately. The cut-off marks are calculated on different factors such as the level of difficulty for the exam, the number of candidates that appeared for the exam and the available vacancy.

Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam was held for seven different posts of recruitment. Rajasthan Subordinate Services, Forester, Forest Guard, Hostel Superintendent, Clerk Grade Second, Junior Assistant, Clerk Grade Second, Jamadar Second, and Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment are some of the posts for which the exam was conducted.