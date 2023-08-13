CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over 20 Suicides in 8 Months in Kota
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over 20 Suicides in 8 Months in Kota

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 11:32 IST

Jaipur, India

CM Ashok Gehlot suggested that the family should not pressurise children (File Photo)

CM Ashok Gehlot suggested that the family should not pressurise children (File Photo)

At a programme held at the Agricultural Research Centre, Rajasthan's CM Ashok Gehlot expressed his concern about the rise in suicides in Kota

Expressing grief over the rising cases of suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, the coaching hub, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed concern over the matter.

In a programme organised at the Agricultural Research Center in the Pink City, he said: “Twenty children committed suicide in eight months."

He said, “I myself wanted to become a doctor in my childhood, used to study till 2-3 in the night, but did not succeed.

“However, I did not lose courage… I changed my path, became a social worker, entered politics and today I am in front of you."

He suggested that the family should not pressurise children.

“Let them be who they want to be. Everyone has to chose as to what one has to do and what one has to become. I never thought that I would become the CM..I would become a Union Minister but I got all the posts. There is so much pressure on the children that it is a serious condition," he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
