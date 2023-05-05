Rajasthan CM Urges PM Modi to Release Funds for ST Students’ Scholarship Scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to release the Centre’s pending share of Rs 730.81 crore for the Scheduled Tribes Post Matric Scholarship Scheme.

In his letter, Gehlot said the ratio of the Centre and the state’s contribution to the scheme is fixed at 75:25.

About 3 lakh applications are received in the state under this scheme every year, for which Rs 400 crore is required on an annual basis and the Centre’s share is around Rs 300 crore, he said.

In the financial year 2022-23, a demand of Rs 380.26 crore was fixed for the state on the basis of applications received under this scheme. The Centre’s share of the total was Rs 285.20 crore against which only Rs 77.81 crore has been released, Gehlot said.

The chief minister further informed that Rs 730.81 crore is outstanding, including Rs 430.81 crore for the applications received in 2022-23 and the outstanding applications of the previous years, and Rs 300 crore for the applications in 2023-24.

He urged the Prime Minister to release the outstanding amount at the earliest so that the scholarship could be paid on time to the Scheduled Tribes students of the State.

Gehlot said that in order to continue the education of the students smoothly, considering their economic condition, it is necessary to release the aid amount on time.

