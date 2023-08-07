Rajasthan: Six Members From This Family Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam

The UPSC examination, known for its daunting challenge, has long been a coveted pursuit for aspiring civil servants. Each year, countless individuals strive to conquer this formidable test, yet only a select few manage to emerge victorious. The triumph of a single family member cracking the UPSC exam often becomes a celebrated achievement that captures the attention of the community. In recent times, a remarkable tale is currently capturing the spotlight. An extraordinary family from the Bamanwas region in Rajasthan boasts six members who have achieved the esteemed rank of IAS officer.

The nucleus of this extraordinary feat is Arnab Pratap Singh’s family, hailing from the Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. Astoundingly, five members of this family are distinguished IAS officers, with Arnab Pratap Singh himself holding this prestigious title. In the UPSC 2022 exam, he secured the 430th rank, a testament to his unwavering dedication and commitment. Arnab’s journey commenced with his completion of MBBS studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, Lucknow, UP. His educational foundation was laid at the renowned City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow and the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Delhi.

In an enlightening interaction with the media, Arnab Pratap Singh revealed the impressive lineage of IAS officers within his family. His father, Babulal Meena, is an IAS officer from the 1991 batch, currently serving in UP. The family’s matriarch, Veena Meena, is also an IAS officer from the 1993 batch, diligently serving in the UP cadre. Adding to this legacy, Arnab’s tauji (father’s elder brother), Dr Battilal Meena, contributed to the family’s remarkable IAS tradition before retiring from service. The legacy extends even further, as both Arnab’s tauji’s daughter and his another uncle’s daughter Shefali, conquered the UPSC exam in 2016, becoming IAS officers themselves. These accomplished sisters now serve in the Gujarat cadre, continuing the family’s commitment to public service.

Interestingly, a similar tale of familial triumph unfolded not long ago in Uttar Pradesh. Four siblings from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, shattered the ceiling of success by cracking the UPSC exam, securing the titles of IAS and IPS officers. Hailing from the Pratapgarh town of Lalganj, these siblings, born and raised there, drew inspiration from their upbringing and community. Yogesh Mishra set the precedent in 2013, marking the family’s inaugural UPSC victory. Following in her brother’s footsteps, Madhavi Mishra joined the IAS in 2015. The eldest sibling, Kshama Mishra, overcame adversity to become an IPS officer in 2016, while Lokesh Mishra, the youngest brother, fulfilled his aspiration of becoming an IAS officer.