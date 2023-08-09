Rajasthan Farmer's Son Secures 187th Rank In UPSC, Cracks Combined Central Armed Police Force Exam 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2022, marking a momentous occasion for aspirants across the country. Among the successful candidates is Sunil Kumar Meena, hailing from a humble farmer’s family in Rajasthan, who has not only secured the 187th rank but has also accomplished this feat through his diligent self-study efforts.

Sunil Kumar’s remarkable achievement has brought pride not only to himself but also to his family and community. The fact that he prepared for the UPSC exam without the assistance of any coaching institute underscores his dedication, hard work, and determination. His success story stands as an inspiration, showcasing that with perseverance and self-belief, one can overcome obstacles and realize their dreams.

Hailing from Rahrai village in the Sarmathura subdivision of Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, Sunil Kumar’s background reflects the essence of rural India. His father, Bhorya Meena, is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. Raised among six siblings, Sunil’s family has always prioritized education despite their agricultural livelihood. His elder brother is a traffic inspector, while another works as a loco pilot in the railways. Meanwhile, his siblings Revati, Resham, and Satyaprakash are striving towards their ambitions through competitive exams.

Sunil Kumar’s educational journey began at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, where he completed his studies from Class 5 to 12. Determined to carve a path of success, he moved to Delhi, pursuing his undergraduate degree from Kirori Mal College and furthered his education by attaining a Master’s in Geography from the University of Delhi. During this time, he lived in a rented room in Delhi and embarked on his UPSC preparation journey. Due to financial constraints, he relied solely on self-study and library resources.

His approach to self-study proved fruitful when he appeared for the UPSC Assistant Commandant examination in 2022, securing an impressive 187th rank. Sunil Kumar Meena’s remarkable achievement serves as a testament to his tenacity, and he emphasizes that his accomplishment was the result of dedicated self-study rather than relying on external coaching.

Sunil Kumar’s story is not an isolated instance; across India, individuals are overcoming economic challenges and various barriers to realize their ambitions. A similar tale of triumph emerged from Jaipur, where the son of a Manrega worker defied all odds to secure a prestigious spot at India’s renowned engineering institution, IIT. Achieving an All India Rank 4 in the ST category and All India Rank 347 in the general category in JEE-Advanced 2018, this individual’s accomplishment echoes Sunil Kumar’s journey, reinforcing the notion that determination and hard work can pave the way for success.