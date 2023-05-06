Rajasthan Government Invites Applications For Young Interns Programme; Know More

Rajasthan Government is seeking applications for their Young Interns Program (YIP), which is undertaken by the Directorate Of Economics and Statistics (DES), Government of Rajasthan. This opportunity is provided in the 15 districts of this state. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of DES, Rajasthan—statistics.rajasthan.gov.in. The interns will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 30,000. Each would receive Rs. 2500 per month in payment for laptop connectivity and Internet access.

The Young Interns Programme (YIP) is a state government internship programme designed to give outstanding and progressive youngsters the chance to develop their talents by obtaining real-world experience. It includes working on programmes, plans, and projects of the government departments.

Candidates aged between 21 - 30 years, can apply for this programme. They should possess excellent communication skills and should be well-versed in ICT skills. To know more about the eligibility criteria for the internship, candidates are requested to read the official notification released by DES, Rajasthan on their official website.

The duration of the Internship is one year after which the government will provide the certificate of completion for the same. The length of the internship may be extended by an additional year with six months at a time after the first year, if the District Collector or Divisional Officer deems and recommends it based on the intern’s performance. The duration of the internship cannot exceed more than two years.

The intern will have to complete all the tasks given to him for the Implementation of ongoing Projects/Schemes under the direction of the mentor/nodal officer/supervisor. They must submit a report to the nodal officer or supervisor after completing their internship, and the supervisor will assess the report’s value and quality. It is compulsory to send the final report, as payment of the stipend for the last quarter will be withheld if not submitted.

The selection will be done based on Group Discussion and Personal Interview. A board of three members will be conducting the selection process.

