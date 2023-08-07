CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan Governor Appoints Vice-chancellors at Three State Universities
Rajasthan Governor Appoints Vice-chancellors at Three State Universities

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 14:09 IST

Jaipur, India

On the advice of the universities' Vice-Chancellor Search Committee, Governor Kalraj Mishra appointed VCs after consulting with the state government

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday issued orders for the appointment to the post of vice-chancellor in three universities of the state.

Mishra made the appointments in consultation with the state government on the recommendation of the universities’ Vice-Chancellor Search Committee.

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Lucknow) Home Sciences Department Dean Dr Sunita Mishra has been appointed as vice-chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur.

Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Commerce and Business Studies Head Professor Keshav Singh Thakur will take charge as vice-chancellor of Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara.

Lucknow University’s Public Administration Department Head Professor Manoj Dixit has been appointed as vice-chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner.

The vice-chancellors have been appointed for three years from the date of taking charge or till they attain the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

