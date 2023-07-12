Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2023: Applications Open For 430 Agriculture Supervisor Posts

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on July 10 released a notification for the recruitment of Agriculture Supervisors. The recruitment is for 430 posts and the online application registration will start on July 15. The notification was released on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The last date for application is August 13.

Vacancies:

Non-scheduled- 385 posts

Scheduled- 45

Total posts- 430

Education Qualification:

Applicants must have a B.Sc. in agriculture or B.Sc. Honours in agriculture and must have completed their Class 12 with a subject related to the field. They must also have a fair idea of Rajasthani culture and Hindi.

Age Criteria:

The minimum age is 18 years while the maximum is 40 years. Relaxation is only for the reserved categories.

Important dates:

The application begins on July 15

The last date for application is August 13

The tentative exam date is August 23

Application fees:

General/OBC/EBC (creamy layer) have to pay Rs 600.

EBC/OBC (non-creamy layer)/SC/ST/PWD applicants have to pay Rs 400.

Selection Process:

The applicants will have to appear for a written examination and then the shortlisted applicants will be qualified for the interview round. The final selection will be based on the merit list.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the log-in option, and select the form ‘Agriculture Supervisor’.

Complete your registration process.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents and complete your payment.

Preview your application before submitting it.

Download the soft copy and fee receipt, and take a printout for future reference.

Agriculture Supervisor is one of the prestigious job opportunities offered by RSMSSB. Candidates are required to supervise and monitor agricultural activities within the state of Rajasthan. Supervisors play an important role in ensuring the agricultural sector runs smoothly. They are responsible for planning and implementing agricultural programs, conducting research, developing new agricultural techniques and providing farmers with technical assistance. Applicants must have a degree from a recognised institute or university.