Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment Drive Applications Open Only Until Friday; Hurry Up

In July 2023, the Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) released a notification inviting applications for 258 vacancies across multiple positions, including Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator (DEO), Project Engineer, Senior and Junior Draftsman, Legal Assistant, and Junior Assistant.

The recruitment drive, known as Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment 2023, presents a significant opportunity for eligible candidates to secure positions in the housing sector. The application process commenced on July 19 and will continue until August 18, 2023. Interested candidates must apply online through the official website: https://rhbexam.in/login/user. All necessary official notifications are also accessible through this link.

Vacancy Details:

Computer Operator (Assistant Programmer) - 6 positions

Data Entry Operator - 18 positions

Project Engineer (Junior) (Civil Degree) - 40 positions

Project Engineer (Junior) (Diploma) - 60 positions

Project Engineer (Junior) (Electrical Degree) - 11 positions

Senior Draughtsman - 4 positions

Junior Draughtsman - 10 positions

Legal Assistant (Junior Law Officer) - 9 positions

Junior Accountant - 50 positions

Junior Assistant - 50 positions

Essential Educational Qualification:

Computer Operator (Assistant Programmer) - Graduate in Computer Science

Data Entry Operator - Graduate/Diploma in Computer Science

Project Engineer (Junior) (Civil Degree) - Degree in Civil Engineering

Project Engineer (Junior) (Diploma) - Diploma in relevant branch of Engineering

Project Engineer (Junior) (Electrical Degree) - Degree in Electrical Engineering

Senior Draughtsman - 12th with Diploma or Certificate in Architecture

Junior Draughtsman - Diploma or Certificate in Draughtsman

Legal Assistant (Junior Law Officer) - Must have passed LLB

Junior Accountant - Graduate and Diploma in Computer

Junior Assistant - 12th pass with Diploma in Computer

Application Fee:

Backward Classes / Extremely Backward Classes of General Category Creamy Layer Category - Rs 975

Backward Classes/Extremely Backward Classes of Non-Creamy Layer of Rajasthan - Rs 875

All Specially Abled and SC/ST of Rajasthan - Rs. 775

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Required: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years

Selection Process:

The selection process for Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment includes:

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Final Selection

Application Procedure:

Candidates interested in applying for the Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment 2023 must follow these steps:

Ensure eligibility criteria for the desired post are met.

Application window: July 19 to August 18, 2023.

Read the notification carefully before filling out the online application form.

Gather necessary documents, including eligibility proof, ID, address details, and basic information.

Carefully review and preview all details before submission.

Pay the registration fee.

Print the final submitted form for future reference.