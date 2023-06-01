Rajasthan JET Agriculture 2023 Result Announced, How to Check

The Agriculture University in Kota recently announced the highly anticipated Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) results for agriculture on May 31, 2023. Candidates can access the Rajasthan JET 2023 result by visiting the official website, jetauj2023.com, and providing their registration number, password, and captcha code.

To facilitate the selection process for various courses such as agriculture, horticulture, home science, and fisheries science at different agricultural colleges and universities in Rajasthan, the JET agriculture answer key was released on May 19. This enabled candidates who had appeared for the JET agriculture entrance exam to evaluate their performance and make informed decisions about their course preferences.

Those who have successfully qualified and cleared the JET agriculture 2023 entrance exam will receive an invitation to participate in the upcoming counselling sessions organised by the official authorities. These sessions will provide candidates with an opportunity to secure admission to their desired agricultural programs.

The Rajasthan JET result 2023 will feature essential details including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained, and candidate rank. These results will serve as a crucial factor in determining the candidates’ eligibility and suitability for their preferred agricultural courses.

Rajasthan JET result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website, jetauj2023.com.

Step 2. Click on the Rajasthan JET result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required credentials in the provided space.

Step 4. The JET results 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Upon accessing the Rajasthan JET Result 2023, applicants will discover crucial information including their name, roll number, total marks obtained, rank obtained, and other relevant details pertaining to the examination. The evaluation process of the Rajasthan JET 2023 result follows the following criteria:

— Correct responses are awarded four marks each.

— For every incorrect attempt, one mark is deducted.

— Questions may be excluded from evaluation if candidates have erased any option.

— In cases where candidates have selected multiple options for the same question, a negative marking will be applied.

— Questions that remain unattempted by candidates will not receive any positive or negative marks.

Based on the marks obtained in Rajasthan JET 2023, eligible candidates will be allotted seats in JET participating institutes, including the College of Horticulture and Forestry, College of Fisheries, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Suresh Gyan Vihar University, and Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule University.

The merit list for Jet Agriculture 2023 will be provided in PDF format for candidates to download. To access the JET Agriculture 2023 merit list, candidates must enter their registration number and password. The merit list will display the ranks secured by candidates in the JET Agriculture 2023 written entrance examination. The allocation of seats for various agriculture-related courses in Rajasthan’s colleges will be done based on merit. The reservation policies for JET Agriculture 2023 will also be considered during seat allocation.