Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Begins

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur has begun the registration for Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) Medical and Dental Admission Board released the schedule for the round 2 counselling on August 24. The deadline to complete the application and pay the fee for Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling is August 27, 2023.

This Rajasthan NEET PG counselling process consists of two rounds, followed by a mop-up round. Candidates can apply for the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round via the official website of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan, at rajpgneet2023.com.

According to the official schedule of Rajasthan NEET PG, the registration for the second round of counselling and the provisional seat matrix has begun on August 25. The publication of the merit list is scheduled for August 30, 2023. Candidates qualifying for the Rajasthan NEET PG second round will need to confirm their Rajasthan PG medical and dental admission by reporting to the assigned college between September 7 and September 11, 2023, for document verification.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Apply for Round 2

To apply for the counselling round, applicants are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official site of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan at rajpgneet2023.com.

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself and log in to the account.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Once you are done, click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your application has been submitted.

Step 7: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Moreover, the classes for PG medical programmes are scheduled to commence on September 5. The fresh candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 3,000 for the general category and Rs 1,500 for candidates falling under SC, ST, and ST-STA categories of Rajasthan state domicile. For those who joined in round 1 but need to cancel their admission, the last date to do so is August 30, 5 p.m.

For more related updates and details, candidates can check the official site of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan.