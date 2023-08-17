Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at ajpgneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling board has announced the seat allocation results for the first round of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 can visit rajpgneet2023.com to download the seat allotment letter. The seat allotment letter is uploaded for admission to MS, MD, and MDS programmes in state medical and dental colleges.

Candidates have to report to the allocated colleges after getting a seat in Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1. The candidates have to report to the allotted college between August 17 and 20 for document verification and admission. On August 6, the registration process ended for round 1. The seat matrix was uploaded to the website on August 5, while the merit list was uploaded on August 9. By August 12, the candidates were able to put in and lock their choices.

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023: documents required

1. Allotment Letter

2. NEET PG 2023 scorecard

3. State PG seats allotments 2023’s application form’s print copy, filled online and duly completed.

4. In case you are pursuing studies at present from a different college allotted during any other counselling, you have to submit the acceptance of the resignation letter.

5. Class 12 or equivalent certificate

6. UG exam mark sheet, degree or provisional certificate

7. Internship completion certificate

8. State council registration certificate, MCI, NMC

9. UG examination’s attempt certificate

10. Photo ID (PAN card/voter id/government license/Govt or PSU card/Passport/Adhaar card)

11. 6 passport-size photos same as affixed on the application form

12. Certificate of Domicile

13. Surety Bond (as per the applicable proforma)

14. Valid caste certificate

15. Sub-category certificate issued by competent authority (if applicable)

16. Valid PwD certificate issued by 16 centres designated by MCC for NEET 2023.

17. If applicable Valid Economically Weaker Section certificate issued by a competent authority (if applicable)

18. If applicable, NOC from the present employer

19. Any other relevant documents or certificate

Meanwhile, on August 16, Goa NEET PG released the first round of counselling cum admission list. The students, if they have been allotted colleges, then they can complete the reporting to the college by August 20.

The Goa NEET PG counselling will allocate 118 vacant seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Postgraduate Diploma, and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes.