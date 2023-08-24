Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Provisional Merit List Released

RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, has published the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) provisional merit list for round 2 counselling on August 23. Additionally, alongside the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list, the board has also released the provisional seat matrix for round 2. Candidates who applied for the second round can check their names on the list through the official website of RUHS at rajugneet2023.com.

Candidates who are aiming to secure admission to state-run medical and dental colleges are required to submit a fee of Rs 10,000, while SC, ST, OBC, and MBC candidates will incur a fee of Rs 5,000. As for private medical institutions, applicants must provide a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh, while those applying to private dental colleges need to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000.

It is important to note that the last date to submit the security deposit is August 26, until 3 PM. Additionally, the online choice-filling option will also conclude on the same day, i.e. August 26, at 5 PM. The Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment results for the second round will be declared on August 28. These results will be based on the preferences by the candidates.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Merit List: Steps to Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2023.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on one of the links mentioned: ‘Provisional merit list, Combined, Round 2, 23.08.2023, List of NRI candidates, 23.08.2023, or Provisional merit list PwD, 23.08.2023."

Step 3: After clicking on the link, the PDF containing the provisional seat merit list will be displayed in the window.

Step 4: Check your name and allotted college on the list, and if needed, save and take a printout of the same for your reference.

The details mentioned on the Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list include reference ID, NEET ID, name of the candidate, father’s name, gender, domicile category (filled), additional category (filled), category (considered), considered (verified), additional category, NEET percentile, NEET AI rank, combined state merit number, remarks, and NRI verification.

As per the official schedule, the last date to fill out the application form for Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 was August 19. The board has released four separate lists, i.e., the provisional seat matrix list, the provisional merit list combined, the list of NRI candidates, and the provisional merit list for PwD candidates.