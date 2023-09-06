Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule Released at rajugneet2023.com

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has announced the schedule for the third round of the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2023. Interested candidates can access the comprehensive schedule for the allotment procedure of MBBS and BDS courses in the third round of Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 counselling on the official website, rajugneet2023.com.

As per the provided schedule, the publishing of the provisional seat matrix, online application submission, and the mandatory application fee deposition will start on September 7. The deadline for submitting the online application form and depositing the application fee is set for September 9.

The publishing of a provisional merit list for various categories, including State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, and NRI, is scheduled to be released on September 10. Additionally, the provisional seat matrix will be published on September 11.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule: How to Check

To access the schedule for the third round of allotment procedures for MBBS and BDS courses in Rajasthan, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajugneet2023.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned: “Notification Round 3 counseling."

Step 3: A new PDF file will open with the detailed counselling schedule for the third round.

Step 4: Check the given information and if needed, download the PDF document and take a printout for your reference.

Notably, if a candidate was allotted or upgraded to a seat during round 2 of counselling but did not take the allotted seat or resigned the seat with forfeiture and intends to participate in round 3, they are required to fill fresh application, deposit the required application fee and, if applicable, re-submit the security amount.

While the schedule for the third round of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 has been made available, it’s essential to stay tuned for updates on subsequent rounds. Detailed programs for these future rounds will be announced later on the official website.

Furthermore, candidates interested in participating in the third round of offline counselling must be physically present at the designated location, on the specified date and time. To gain entry, it is essential to print an “Entry Ticket" through your candidate’s login and ensure you bring it along.