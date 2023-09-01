Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out

The Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan, has released the State NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 provisional seat allotment result. Students who applied for admission in Round 2 of the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check their seat allotment results on the official website at rajugneet2023.com.

The provisional seat allocation result mentions details like candidate name, gender, NEET percentile, category, combined state merit number, NEET ID, registration ID, NEET AIR, as well as course and college that has been allotted to the candidate. It is to be noted that those who have been assigned seats in Round 2 of admissions are advised to report to their allotted colleges by September 4.

Rajasthan NEET UG : Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the board at rajugneet2023.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that reads, “Provisional allotment list Round 2.”

Step 3: A pdf document will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check for your name, NEET ID as well as course and college allotted.

Step 5: Download the pdf document for further admission process.

“Subsequent to declaring of Round 2 allotment result, Round 1 joined candidate who has not been upgraded in Round 2 and is willing to exit, may exit/resign without forfeiture of security amount, by sending his/her resignation email on or before 31.08.2023, 5.00 pm, at helpline email ID rajugneet2023@gmail.com,” read the official notice.

Candidates are advised to report at the designated colleges within the required date and timings for granting the Rajasthan MBBS/BDS 2023 admission.

The Rajasthan MBBS/BDS admission will be provided to 5,075 medical and 1,403 dental seats based on choice filling, seats available, NEET UG result, reservation criterion, and other important factors.

Rajasthan NEET UG : Documents Required

- NEET 2023 admit card and scorecard.

- Allotment letter.

- Class 10 mark sheet or its equivalent to show date of birth proof.

- Class 12th marksheet.

- Copy of a valid photo ID.

- Caste certificate as well as sub-category certificate, (if applicable).

- Domicile certificate, if required.

- Four recent passport-size photographs.

- Any other mandatory certificate, if applicable.

The Rajasthan state authority will administer three rounds of counselling for NEET UG 2023, including the mop-up round. Additionally, the Rajasthan NEET 2023 counselling processes will take place online.

For more updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of the Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan.