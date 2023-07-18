CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Rajasthan Passes Bill to Regularise Temporary University Teachers
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Passes Bill to Regularise Temporary University Teachers

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 10:24 IST

Jaipur, India

The House also passed the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill – 2023 by a voice vote (Representative image)

The House also passed the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill – 2023 by a voice vote (Representative image)

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav said eligible temporary teachers would be regularised by screening under the provisions of the bill

The state assembly on Monday passed three bills including the Rajasthan Universities’ Teachers (Absorption of Temporary Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to allow the regularisation of temporary teachers through a screening process.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav said eligible temporary teachers would be regularised by screening under the provisions of the bill.

The House also passed the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill – 2023 by a voice vote.

Responding to the discussion on the bill, Yadav said the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences will create a better learning environment through high-quality education, research, training, capacity building and innovation.

The minister said this institute, which will be established on the lines of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, will provide education and training related to governance and social sciences.

The House also passed the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute Bill-2023 by a voice vote.

Responding to the discussion on the Bill, Education Minister B D Kalla said the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute being set up in Jodhpur will establish world-class standards in the field of financial technology.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:July 18, 2023, 10:24 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 10:24 IST