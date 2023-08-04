Rajasthan Police Announces Recruitment For Constable Posts, Applications Open On August 7

The Rajasthan Police has recently unveiled a promising opportunity for eligible candidates by announcing the recruitment of 3578 Constable posts across various categories. Interested individuals can apply for these vacancies starting from August 7, 2023, through the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submitting applications is August 27, 2023. The Constable recruitment drive encompasses categories like General, Band, Driver, Mounted, and Location Police Telecom.

Who Can Apply?

The eligibility criteria for the different Constable posts vary as follows:

For the post of Constable in District Police, candidates must have completed Class 12th.

For the post of Constable in RAC and MBC Battalion, candidates should have passed Class 10th.

Constable in Police Telecom vacancy requires candidates to have passed Class 12th with Mathematics and Physics.

For Constable Driver posts, candidates must possess a driving license issued at least one year ago.

Application Fees

Candidates falling under the General, BC, and candidates from other states categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC (NCL), and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 400. The payment can be made online.

Age Limit

The age limits for candidates applying for various Constable positions are as follows:

Male candidates of the General category applying for General, Band, and Telecommunication vacancies should be born between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2006.

Female candidates of the General category applying for the aforementioned vacancies should be born between January 1, 1995, and January 2, 2006.

For the role of Constable (Driver) in the General category, candidates should be born between January 1, 1997, and January 2, 2006. Female candidates should have a birthdate between January 1, 1995, and January 2, 2006.

Physical Qualification

Candidates need to meet specific physical qualifications for the Constable positions. Female candidates should have a height of 152 cm or more and a minimum weight of 47.5 kg. Male candidates should have a minimum height of 168 cm and a chest width of 81 cm, which can be expanded up to 86 cm.

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023

To apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police Recruitment - www.rajasthanpolice.gov.in.

Look for the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link under the ‘Recruitment’ tab.

Read the official notification carefully, including the eligibility criteria, application fee, and important dates.

If eligible, click on ‘Apply Online’ or ‘Register Now’ to access the application form.

Fill out all the required details in the application form and submit it.

Proceed to pay the application fee through the provided payment options.

Keep all relevant documents ready for uploading during the application process.

After successful submission, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

This recruitment drive by the Rajasthan Police offers a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to serve the state. Interested individuals are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline. The vacancies across various Constable categories provide a diverse range of career paths within the police department.