Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Today for 3578 Posts

The Rajasthan Police Department released the official notification for as many as 3578 constable posts on August 3. The application process for the same begins today, August 7. The last date to apply is August 27. The prelims examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) dates will be notified in due course of time.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts of Constable (GD), Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted) on the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: The minimum education qualification for district police is that the candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognised university. For the posts of police telecommunication, the candidate must have passed 12th with physics and maths or computer science from a recognised board.

Age Limit: The minimum age of male and female candidates should be 18 years for constable posts. While the maximum age should be 23 for men and 28 for women. Male and female candidates applying for the driver’s post must be at least 18 years old, and the maximum age allowed is 26 years for male and 31 for female. There is an upper age relaxation of 5 years for men and 10 years for women belonging to the categories of SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and Saharia.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment link under the Recruitment section on the homepage.

Step 3 - Register yourself.

Step 4 - Fill out the required details.

Step 5 - Upload a photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Step 6 - Pay the application fees.

Step 7 - Take a hardcopy print for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the general category and Other Backward Class (OBC) creamy, and MBC are required to deposit Rs 600. Applicants from SC, ST, BC (non-creamy), and EWS category candidates (in-state) are required to pay Rs 400 as application fees.