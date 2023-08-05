CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DU UG Admission 2023 LiveUPSC CSEGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Know Dates, Application Process And More
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Know Dates, Application Process And More

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 19:49 IST

Delhi, India

The application closing date is August 27, 2023.

The application closing date is August 27, 2023.

The minimum age of male and female candidates should be 18 years for the Constable post.

The Rajasthan Police Department released an official notification on August 3 announcing the vacancy of 3578 Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts of Constable (GD), Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted) from August 7 till August 27.

Important Dates:

Application starting date: August 7

Application closing date: August 27

Prelims Examination: To be notified

Physical Efficiency Test: To be notified

Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the general category and Other Backward Class (OBC) creamy/MBC are required to deposit Rs 600, while applicants from SC, ST, BC (non-creamy), and EWS category candidates (in state) are required to pay Rs 400.

Age Limit:

The minimum age of male and female candidates should be 18 years for the Constable post, while the maximum age should be 23 for men and 28 for women. Male and female candidates applying for the driver’s post must be at least 18 years old, and the maximum age allowed is 26 years for male and 31 for female. There is an upper age relaxation of 5 years for men and 10 years for women belonging to the categories of SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and Saharia.

Education Qualification

The minimum education qualification for district police is that the candidate should have passed 12th standard or equivalent from a recognised university; and for police telecommunication, the candidate should have passed 12th with Physics and Maths/Computer Science from a recognised board.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website: https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment link under the Recruitment section.

Log in with your SSO ID and password.

Fill out the required details.

Upload a photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees.

Take a hardcopy print for future reference.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. education
  2. job
  3. news18-discover
first published:August 05, 2023, 19:49 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 19:49 IST