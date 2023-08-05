Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Know Dates, Application Process And More

The Rajasthan Police Department released an official notification on August 3 announcing the vacancy of 3578 Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts of Constable (GD), Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted) from August 7 till August 27.

Important Dates:

Application starting date: August 7

Application closing date: August 27

Prelims Examination: To be notified

Physical Efficiency Test: To be notified

Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the general category and Other Backward Class (OBC) creamy/MBC are required to deposit Rs 600, while applicants from SC, ST, BC (non-creamy), and EWS category candidates (in state) are required to pay Rs 400.

Age Limit:

The minimum age of male and female candidates should be 18 years for the Constable post, while the maximum age should be 23 for men and 28 for women. Male and female candidates applying for the driver’s post must be at least 18 years old, and the maximum age allowed is 26 years for male and 31 for female. There is an upper age relaxation of 5 years for men and 10 years for women belonging to the categories of SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and Saharia.

Education Qualification

The minimum education qualification for district police is that the candidate should have passed 12th standard or equivalent from a recognised university; and for police telecommunication, the candidate should have passed 12th with Physics and Maths/Computer Science from a recognised board.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website: https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment link under the Recruitment section.

Log in with your SSO ID and password.

Fill out the required details.

Upload a photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees.

Take a hardcopy print for future reference.