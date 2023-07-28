Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 to be Announced Soon at ptetggtu.com

Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, Rajasthan is expected to release the State Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 soon. According to reports, the seat allotment result of PTET 2023 will be declared today, July 28. Previously, it was scheduled to be announced on July 23, however, it got delayed.

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 counselling can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website at ptetggtu.com, once declared. To retrieve the allotment result, applicants will have to enter their roll number, Date of Birth (DOB) and counselling serial number.

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test was held on May 21 at 1,494 exam centres across 33 districts of the state. On June 22, the PTET result was announced along with the toppers’ names and their respective scores secured in the written exam. Days after the PTET result was declared, the University conducted the online counselling registration process from June 25 to July 17.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GGTU atptetggtu.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘PTET Round 1 seat allotment result’ link once activated.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the roll number, date of birth and counselling serial number. Soon after entering, click on submit.

Step 4: The PTET first-round seat allocation result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download it.

Those who have cleared the entrance exam have applied for the counselling process. The counselling is for the four-year integrated BSc-BEd or BA-BEd or the two-year BEd programme. Once the allotment list is released shortlisted candidates need to submit their admission fee which is Rs 22,000 from July 28 to August 2. Candidates are advised to report at the allotted institutions post the counselling between July 29 and August 3.

Once the reporting process is done, candidates who want to apply for upward movement of admission can do so from July 30 to August 4. As per the revised schedule, the allotment report after upward movement will be declared on August 8. In addition, the selected applicants can report at allotted institutions between August 9 and August 12.