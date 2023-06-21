CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Recruitment 2023: Online Applications From June 27; Know Other Details

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:29 IST

Delhi, India

candidates may attempt the exam as many times as they like.

Interested candidates need to check the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

For Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 5388 open positions. The Application process will commence on June 27. Interested candidates need to check the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The tentative date for the examination is September 17, 2023. The last date to apply is on July 26.

Vacancy Details:

Junior Accountant: 5190

Tehsil Revenue Accountant: 198

Application fee:

For the general category and OBC category candidates, the application fee is INR 600. For SC/ST the application fee is INR 400.

Age Limit:

The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years.

Selection process:

Shortlisting based on the Rajasthan CET 2022 Score

Main Exam.

Document Verification

Medical Check-up

How to apply:

Visit the official website: sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Put in the login credentials.

Fill up the form and upload the required documents.

Verify and submit the form.

Download and print out a copy for further use.

Salary:

Candidates hired for Accountant positions will be paid following the level 10 pay structure.

About RSMSSB:

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is an association that evaluates applicants for positions of authority. The selection method used by the board to assess applicants for the various positions includes interviews, informational tests, and character assessments.

The RSMSSB holds exams for a variety of positions, and all selections are made using methods and processes that adhere to international standards. As long as they meet the eligibility and age requirements, candidates may attempt the exam as many times as they like.

