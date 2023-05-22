Rajasthan State Open School Exam 2023 Date Sheet Released, To Begin On May 31

Rajasthan State Open School Examination The Rajasthan State Open School Examination has recently released the date sheet for the upcoming class 10th and 12th exams. These examinations are scheduled to commence on May 31st. As per the issued schedule, the 10th-grade exams will take place from May 31st to June 20th, while the 12th-grade exams will be held from May 31st to June 24th.

Currently, students who will be appearing in the Rajasthan State Open School Exam are awaiting the release of their admit cards. In a comprehensive notification issued by the education department, it has been stated that the admit card for the open school examinations of classes 10 and 12 should be collected from the nearest school where the student has submitted their exam form. This can be done starting from May 25th.

For the Jaisalmer district, Amar Shaheed Sagarmal Gopa Ji Government Higher Secondary School has been designated as the nodal centre for the candidates. Admit cards for the Rajasthan State Open School 10th and 12th exams can be obtained from the respective nodal centres seven days prior to the examination.

The timings for the Rajasthan Open School Examination have been set from 10 AM to 1 PM. Candidates are required to arrive at the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. In the Jaisalmer district alone, four examination centres have been established for the candidates, including two in Jaisalmer city, one in Ramgarh, and one in Pokaran.

A total of 472 examination centres have been established for the Rajasthan State Open School Exam 2023. It is imperative for students to carry a copy of their admit card with them on the day of the exam. It should be noted that entry into the exam centre will not be granted to any candidate without their respective admit card for the class 10th and 12th exams.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon release the RBSE Class 10th Results 2023. The class 10th results are expected to be released by the end of May. According to local media reports, the board is currently evaluating answer sheets, after which the RBSE class 10th results will be announced.