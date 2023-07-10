Rajasthan University Releases BA 2nd Year Results 2023 at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University declared the Bachelor of Arts (BA) second-year result 2023 on July 9. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for their results can now check the BA second year result 2023 on the official website at uniraj.ac.in. To download the result, candidates will have to enter their roll number or name on the login window. The university administered the BA second-year exam between April and May this year. The exams were conducted in pen and paper mode.

To pass the Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 35 per cent in the theory papers and 50 per cent in the practical tests. Candidates who have obtained equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks will be declared as passed. However, those who have obtained less than the minimum qualifying scores will need to appear for the supplementary exam to improve their results. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a revaluation of their answer sheets.

Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year Results 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University - uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Results” or “Examination” section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘BA 2nd Year Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the details including the roll number.

Step 5: After entering the information, click on “Submit” or “Check Result” option to proceed.

Step 6: The Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: View the BA 2nd Year result and download it.

The details mentioned on the Rajasthan University BA second year result 2023 include the name of the student, date of birth, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, name of the course, year, subject codes, subject-wise marks, total marks, grades and status of the result.

It is crucial for candidates to diligently review their scores and other information in their BA 2nd year scorecards. In the event of any discrepancies, students should promptly notify the relevant department at their university. Once the necessary corrections are made, students will receive a revised scorecard for their BA 2nd year studies.