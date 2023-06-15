Rajasthan's 21-year-old Tanya Singh Gets Rs 45 Lakh Package; No, She Isn't From IIT Or IIM

Tanya Singh Dhabhai, a resident of Rajasthan’s Pilani’s Chidawa Road, has made history by accepting a job offer with record-breaking pay at the age of 21. Patience pays off and Tanya Singh is the real proof.

She bagged a package of Rs 45 lakh from a Japanese IT giant Tech M. As per reports, she was her class topper and a very smart and attentive kid. She got admission to BITS Pilani on her first attempt and after graduating she managed to secure a job with Tech M, within seven to eight days of her graduation. It is largely concerned with higher education and research in engineering and science. BITS Pilani was one of the first six institutes in India to be designated as an Institute of Eminence.

Her father Hazari Singh Dhabhai also works with the Japanese telecom company Rakuten. He is a vice president of the company and has been working there for almost three years. He has been in Japan for almost 10 years now.

Tanya Singh will be working as a data analyst in the company. Tanya Singh was also chosen for Harvard University’s World Students Leaders Programme. This involves the selection of 200 students from all over the world. Famous manufacturers and economists from around the world participate in this by sharing their experiences and plans with pupils.

Tanya Singh is currently working in Tokyo, Japan, along with her mother, and younger sister. Tanya Singh proved that it’s not always required to be from IIT, IIM, or NIT for big packages but intelligence can help us to achieve our story of success.