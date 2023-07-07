Meet Rajasthan's Priya Agarwal, Who Secured 42nd Rank in ICAI CA Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently declared the results for the November Final and Intermediate CA examinations, and among the successful candidates, several individuals from Jaipur have emerged as toppers. One such candidate, Priya Agarwal, has gained considerable attention for securing the 42nd rank nationwide in the CA exam.

Priya’s journey to success was not without its challenges. Despite facing significant pain in her hand, she persevered and appeared for the CA exam. Her determination paid off as she not only overcame her physical discomfort but also achieved a place in the prestigious CA Final Toppers list for November 2022. Priya’s inspiring story serves as a reminder to young aspirants to remain resilient and exhibit courage in the face of adversity.

During the CA exam, Priya completed the first paper (FR) without any issues. However, just before the second paper, she experienced sudden and intense pain in her right hand. Despite her condition worsening rapidly, Priya decided to proceed with the exam. She sought medical assistance from a top doctor in Jaipur, who diagnosed her with Muscle Spasms.

Undeterred by her immobilized hand, which was in a plaster cast (Muscle Blaze), Priya defied the odds and continued with the CA exam, despite facing resistance from her family. She managed to complete the second and third papers. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated further during the fourth paper, forcing her to end the exam prematurely.

Following this challenging experience, Priya Agarwal fell into a state of deep depression. However, with the unwavering support of her family, she mustered the strength to seek specialized treatment. It was then revealed that physiotherapy was crucial for her recovery. Since that time, Priya has been diligently undergoing daily physiotherapy sessions.

Priya’s unwavering dedication, positive mindset, and strong familial support propelled her to achieve a remarkable position among the top 50 students nationwide in the CA exam results. Despite her ongoing illness, doctors have prescribed a two-year regimen of daily physiotherapy to facilitate her gradual recovery.

Priya Agarwal’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring CA students, emphasizing the importance of resilience, determination, and a positive outlook in overcoming obstacles. Her achievements in the face of adversity demonstrate the power of perseverance and the unwavering support of loved ones.