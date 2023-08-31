Raksha Bandhan Special: Meet The Siblings From The Same Family Who Are Now Civil Service Officers

We have seen numerous brother-sister pairs making an impact in fields like Bollywood and politics. In the realm of civil service, there are sibling pairs who excel in roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Today, India is celebrating Rakshabandhan. This day is marked to honour the bond between siblings. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at a group of siblings who made their mark in civil services.

Residing in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, there is an extraordinary family where all four children have ventured into civil services. The eldest among them, Yogesh Mishra, achieved the position of an IAS officer back in 2013. Inspired by his footsteps, his younger siblings also took this path. Madhavi Mishra secured the IAS title in 2014, attaining the 62nd rank. In 2015, Lokesh Mishra joined the ranks of IAS officers, securing the 44th rank. Completing this remarkable quartet, the youngest sister, Kshama Mishra, entered the Indian Police Service in the same year, achieving the 172nd rank.

Another such Uttar Pradesh family is that of Ajay Mishra and Neeta Mishra, whose children boast an impressive presence in the civil service arena. Their daughter Arushi Mishra achieved the status of an IFS officer as part of the 2019 batch, securing an exceptional second rank in the IFS examination conducted by UPSC. Following this trend of excellence, Aarushi’s husband, Chakrit Gaur, also became an IAS officer, further exemplifying the family’s commitment to civil service. Ajay Mishra’s brother, Arnav Mishra, first excelled in the PCS examination with a notable rank of 16 and later went on to achieve success in the UPSC Civil Services examination, securing the 56th rank.

Both Aarushi and Arnav have consistently demonstrated remarkable academic prowess. Prior to her entry into IFS, Arushi Mishra already conquered multiple examinations. In 2018, she achieved success in the IFS examination, securing a rank of 229 in the UPSC exam. This accomplishment led to her appointment to the IRS position. Arnav Mishra’s achievements are equally noteworthy. He secured the 16th rank in the UP PCS Exam, earning the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Their exceptional academic achievements exemplify their dedication and intelligence in their respective fields.