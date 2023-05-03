Rathinam College Of Arts And Science Launches BCom Courses In Professional Accounting, Banking And Insurance

Rathinam College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, has partnered with Imarticus Learning to launch two specialised programmes for Commerce Undergraduate students beginning in the academic year 2023-24. The collaboration offers a B.Com in Banking and Insurance with a Specialisation in Financial Analysis and a B.Com in Professional Accounting with a Specialisation in Investment Banking courses. The courses are open to students who have earned at least 50 per cent marks in the 12th grade.

Both of these programmes will feature an industry-aligned, meticulously planned curriculum that incorporates the most recent field trends, as well as ties with top recruiting partners and an adaptable fixed programme cost. Students who wish to work as a business, stock research, or fund accounting analyst can benefit greatly from the professional accounting programme with a focus on investment banking. Similarly, students who want to pursue careers in the finance, investing, or AML sectors could consider a B.Com in banking and insurance with a financial analysis specialisation.

Dr.Madan A Sendhil, the chairman of Rathinam Group, commented on the curriculum, saying, ”The curriculum is designed with great effort keeping in mind the industry requirements and is expected to ensure immediate placements for these graduates. They are ready for challenges in the field.”

Imarticus Learning strives to upskill current and future workers of the industry in order to meet the demands of numerous sectors of the job market at present as well as in the future. Nikhil Barshikar, the founder of Imarticus Learning, said in a statement at the programme’s launch that these programmes will contribute in the achievement of the goal of providing students with high-quality education and preparing them for their future careers.

“The field of financial analysis and investment banking is ripe with opportunities, and through these courses, we want to ensure that the students are ready for the job market and the plethora of opportunities coming along their way,” Barshikar added.

