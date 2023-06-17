'Rationalisation Of NCERT Books Justified' Says UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar

The Chairperson of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar in his recent comments criticised the group of academicians who are distancing themselves from the recent rationalisation of NCERT books especially Political Science textbook. The chairperson ‘completely justified’ the act of rationalisation of NCERT books and said dissenting group have some other reasons to criticise rather than academic concerns.

In his comment, the UGC Chief said “The recent modifications to the textbooks are not the only changes that have been made. NCERT has been revising its textbooks periodically in the past as well. The rationalization of textbook contents by NCERT is completely justified. NCERT has repeatedly stated that the revision of textbooks is based on feedback and suggestions from various stakeholders."

Kumar stated that NCERT is developing a new set of textbooks in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education. The UGC chief confirmed that current rationalisation is a part of temporary phase and hence these ‘hue and cry by these academicians holds no merit’. The comment by Chairperson of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar are supported by more than 1000 academicians as reported by Indian Express.

Further, chairpersons and directors of NIT, IIM have also issued letters in support of the Kumar’s comment. The group of academicians who supported the rationalisation move have called the dissenting members ‘arrogant and self-interested individuals who aim to obstruct the implementation of NEP 2020.’ The statement by the supporters comes in the backdrop when 33 members of the Political Science textbooks committee requested the council to remove their names from the rationalisation of the textbook.

However, the NCERT had on Saturday posted an official statement on its website, which clearly stated that rationalisation of textbooks is an ongoing exercise and that dropping off the names of those contributing to the development of these books was “out of question”. The statement was not signed.