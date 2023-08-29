RBI Grade B 2023 Results For Phase 2 Exam Released At rbi.org

The Reserve Bank of India has released Grade B Results. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the official website to access the RBI Grade B results. On the official website, rbi.org. Candidates have to use their roll number to access the results. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview. Dates for RBI Grade B interview will soon be released the concerned authority.

RBI Grade B 2023 Results: Steps To Download

Here are the steps, candidates can use to access the RBI Grade B Results 2023:-

Step 1- Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org to access RBI Grade B results.

Step 2- On the homepage, look for results link.

Step 3- Click on the notification that mentions direct recruitment of officers in Grade B - DR (General)- PY2023.

Step 4- Check the RBI Grade B results and download the pdf

Step 5- Candidates can also take a print out for there future references.

Apart from the name of the shortlisted candidates, the pdf file of RBI Grade B results also mentions that selected candidates have to sent their scanned documents and biodata. Candidates have to send the above mentioned documents latest by September 8, 2023. Other than that, candidates can also mail the documents to RBI Services Board, documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in.

The recruitment drive of RBI Grade B 2023 aims at filling up a total of 291 posts. Out of these 222 posts are for officers in Grade B (DR)- General, 38 are for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)- DEPR and 31 are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The Reserve Bank of India holds an annual exam at the national level known as RBI Grade B to fill officer positions at various RBI offices around India. Candidates who are interested in working as an officer and joining the Indian Reserve Bank could take advantage of the RBI Grade B recruitment 2023. Preliminary exam, main exam, and personal interview make up the competitive exam used to choose candidates for the RBI Grade B position. Before applying, candidates should be aware of the RBI Grade B exam’s level of difficulty.