RBI Releases Admit Card For Grade B Exam 2023, Check Details Now

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the admit card for the Grade B recruitment examination on June 30. Candidates who have applied for this exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in. Candidates can also check their admit cards directly by clicking on this link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbioapr23. To download the admit card, the candidates are required to enter their registration number or roll number and Date of Birth as passwords in the login window of the website.

It is to be noted that the Phase 1 examination of RBI Grade B 2023 is going to be held on July 9 in various locations across India.

To download the admit cards, candidates have to go through the following procedure

Visit the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in - on the homepage.

Click on the dropdown for “Current Vacancies"

Select “Call Letter” for other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the Post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General)

Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General) - panel Year 2023′ present in the window.

Now click on ‘Admission Letter for the post of Grade B DR (General)- PY-2023′

You will be asked to enter your login credentials, registration number, and date of birth

The Admit Card for RBI Grade B Prelims will be displayed on the screen, download from here

Get its hard copy for further use

There will be Multiple-choice questions from English, GK, Math, and Reasoning in the RBI Grade B 2023 exam. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded.

Candidates must finish the English, General Knowledge, and Math sections in a combined 25 minutes. However, the reasoning portion will only be allowed 45 minutes.

The recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 291 posts. Out of these 222 posts are for officers in Grade B (DR)- General, 38 are for the post of Officers in Grade B (DR)- DEPR and 31 are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.