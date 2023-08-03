CHANGE LANGUAGE
RBI Result, Cut-Off List for Grade B Phase I Exam 2023 Released at rbi.org.in
1-MIN READ

RBI Result, Cut-Off List for Grade B Phase I Exam 2023 Released at rbi.org.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

The selection process will be conducted via online or written exams in Phase - I and Phase - II as well as interview (Representative Image)

RBI Grade B Phase I Exam 2023: Candidates who appeared for the Phase I exam can now access and download their mark sheets from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the results and cut-off marks for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023. This examination was conducted to recruit officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR/DSIM) - PY 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Phase I exam can now access and download their mark sheets from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. “Though utmost care has been taken while preparing the Result, the Board reserves the right to rectify inadvertent errors, if any,” read the official website.

To access the results, candidates will have to enter their Roll Number, Date of Birth and captcha code on the login window. RBI administered the Phase I preliminary examination on July 16 at various exam centres.

RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official site at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Result’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link that says - ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’.

Step 4: On the new window, log in using roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. Click on the ‘Find’ option.

Step 5: The RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it.

For the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), only the shortlisted candidates based on Phase I results will proceed to Phase II. Phase II will consist of separate exams for DSIM and DEPR, which will be held in two shifts. It is to be noted that applicants are advised to appear in both shifts. Further, separate admission letters will be distributed to the candidates for the shifts.

The selection process will be conducted via online or written exams in Phase - I and Phase - II as well as interview. On August 1, the merit list for the phase I preliminary exam was released. Those who have been shortlisted will have to appear for the Phase II examination. As per the schedule, the phase II exam will be conducted on August 19 and September 2.

August 03, 2023
last updated:August 03, 2023, 12:07 IST