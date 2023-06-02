RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric Results Today at rajresults.nic.in

Read more

handy before checking their scores online. The online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet till the hard copy is distributed by the respective schools to the students.

Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in aggregate to pass the exam. Students will also get grades which will be written beside their marks. They will have to ensure that they get the right grades corresponding to their marks. Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.

Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year.

Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams 2022 under the Rajasthan board, as many as 82.89 per cent have passed. This was a huge dip from 2021 when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held in 2021. As compared to 2020 when exams were held, the pass percentage was 80.64 per cent.