RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric Results Today at rajresults.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 10:06 IST
Rajasthan, India
RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) will announce the class 10 result 2023 today, June 2 via a press conference. The results will be available at the official websites at rbse.org, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Over 10 lakh students registered for the 10th board exams this year. To check the Rajasthan Board matric or 10th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit card given to the students prior to the exam. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket Read More
To help you with the grade system of RBSE 10th result, here we have listed the grades against the marks.
100 to 91 marks — grade A+,
90 to 76 marks — grade A,
75 to 61 marks — B grade,
60 to 41 marks — grade C,
40 to 33 marks — grade D.
To check if there is any error, students must go through the spelling of name of the student. Students also need to cross-check their marks not only for total percentage calculation but also for subject-wise marks. They must also cross check school name and spelling, grade correct or not, pass/ fail status and whether the roll number is correct or not.
The result will be released from Jaipur at 1 pm. A total of 1066300 candidates appeared in the secondary examination.
Education Minister BD Kalla and Minister of State for Education Zahida Khan will release the results.
Students can access their results through SMS service as well. They will have to type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER in a message box and send it to 5676750 or 56263. The result will be received on the mobile once it is declared.
Step 1: Go the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 10th result 2023 link on the webpage
Step 3: A new page will be displayed.
Step 4: Enter your roll number, submit.
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Download, save, take a printout for further
RBSE conducted the Class 10 exams from March 16 to April 11, 2023.
To pass the examination, students are required to achieve approximately 33 per cent of marks in all subjects.
Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result achieved an average pass percentage of 82.89 per cent.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the long-awaited Class 10 result 2023 today, June 2 by 1 pm. Over 11 lakh students who are eagerly awaiting their examination results can access them through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in aggregate to pass the exam. Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year.
Those who fail to get the minimum marks in either one or two subjects can apply for scrutiny process as the board will not conduct any supplementary exam. Further, those who fail in several subjects will have to repeat the year.
Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams 2022 under the Rajasthan board, as many as 82.89 per cent have passed. This was a huge dip from 2021 when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held in 2021. As compared to 2020 when exams were held, the pass percentage was 80.64 per cent.