RBSE 12th Arts Steram Result 2023 Sees 92.35% Clearing Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the results for the Rajasthan Board class 12 arts stream. The announcement was made during a press conference. A total of 92.35% of students successfully passed the exam. However, the arts stream pass percentage has decreased. Last year, as many as 96.33% cleared the exam while in 2021, a total of 99.19% passed.

Among girls, the pass percentage in the Rajasthan board class 12 Arts students this year is recorded at 94.06%. On the other hand, the passing rate among boys is at 90.65%. When looking at the pass percentages district-wise, Jodhpur district has achieved the highest pass percentage with 96.21% of students clearing the exam. Meanwhile, Pratapgarh district is the least-performing state with a pass percentage of 86.08%.

The Rajasthan Board has also announced the pass percentages for the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream on May 18. This year’s total pass rate in the science stream was 95.65 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 97.39 per cent, beating the boys’ pass percentage of 94.72 per cent. Similarly, the total pass percentage in the RBSE Class 12 commerce result this year is 96.60 per cent. Female students once again outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 98.01 per cent compared to the boys’ pass percentage of 95.85 per cent.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

YEAR ARTS COMMERCE SCIENCE 2023 92.35% 96.60% 95.65% 2022 96.33% 97.53% 96.58% 2021 99.19% 99.48% 99.73% 2020 90.70% 91.66% 94.49%

The Rajasthan Board Class 12th exams were scheduled from March 9 to April 12. Meanwhile, the practical exams for Class 12 were held between January 19 and February 18. To check their results, Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts stream students need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the result portal once the result links are activated on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can pick up their Class 12 mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are released. The RBSE Class 12th scorecard will include information such as the student’s name, subject-wise grades, and the status of the results.