RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Out Soon, Details To Check On Scorecard

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to declare the RBSE Class 5 Result 2023 today, June 1. Dr Bidi Kalla, the education minister for Rajasthan, will declare the class 5 test results once the arrangements for the announcement of the results have been concluded. The board will conduct a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.30 PM. Students who took the class 5 RBSE exam this year can access their results on the following websites: rajshaladarphan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. The board will also provide the total pass percentage, the number of students who took and passed the exam, the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations, in addition to the class 5 results.

To pass the RBSE class 5 exams in 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. It is crucial to remember that students will receive their original mark sheet/certificate a few days after the results are announced. The only individuals who will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet will be those who choose reevaluation and have modifications in their marks.

The RBSE class 10 results 2023 are anticipated to be released soon, according to sources. The Rajasthan class ten results are due in the first week of June. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts stream results were declared on May 25, with a pass percentage of 92.35 per cent. However, compared to previous years, the pass percentage in the arts stream has declined. In 2022, 96.33 per cent of students passed the test, whereas in 2021, 99.19 per cent passed.

The pass percentage for girls in Rajasthan board class 12 Arts students this year is 94.06 per cent. Boys, on the other hand, have a passing percentage of 90.65 per cent. When the pass rates are broken down by district, Jodhpur has the highest pass percentage, with 96.21 per cent of students passing the exam. Meanwhile, Pratapgarh district has the lowest pass rate in the state, at 86.08 per cent.