RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Out Soon, Details To Check On Scorecard

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Out Soon, Details To Check On Scorecard

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: Students who took the class 5 RBSE exam can access their results on the websites – rajshaladarphan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 10:48 IST

Rajasthan, India

RBSE will conduct a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.30 PM to release the class 5 results(Representative Image)

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to declare the RBSE Class 5 Result 2023 today, June 1. Dr Bidi Kalla, the education minister for Rajasthan, will declare the class 5 test results once the arrangements for the announcement of the results have been concluded. The board will conduct a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.30 PM. Students who took the class 5 RBSE exam this year can access their results on the following websites: rajshaladarphan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresultsnicin. Read More

Jun 01, 2023 10:48 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Girls Performed better Last Year

In the year 2022, girls performed better than boys with an overall pass percentage of 94 per cent while boys cleared the class 5 exam with an overall percentage of 93.6 per cent.

Jun 01, 2023 10:40 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023:Exam Dates

The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan.

Jun 01, 2023 10:36 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Details To Check In Scodecard

After the results have been declared, students must verify for any errors in their scorecards. In the event of a mistake, students must notify authorities as soon as possible. Here are the main details to check in the RBSE class 5 results:

  • Spelling Mistakes in Student Name or Parents Name
  • Marking: Students must have their grades looked at not just for total and percentage calculations, but also for subject-specific marks.
  • Pass/Fail Status
  • Grades: In addition to marks, students will get grades. They have to ensure that the grades they’re given match the marks they receive
Jun 01, 2023 10:27 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: 14 Lakh Students Awaiting results

A total of 14,68,130 students from across the state have appeared to take the Rajasthan Board Class 5th examination this year. All of the students are awaiting the announcement of the class 5 results.

Jun 01, 2023 10:19 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Websites To Check Scorecard

Students who took the class 5 exams 2023  can access their results on the board’s official websites–

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  3. rajresults.nic.in
Jun 01, 2023 10:11 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: No More Merit list

The Rajasthan Board has made a significant decision and will no longer publish a merit or toppers list.

Jun 01, 2023 10:04 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Check Time

The Rajasthan Board class 5 results will be released today, June 1, at 1:30 PM. The results will be announced through a press conference by Dr Bidi Kalla, Education minister of Rajasthan.

Jun 01, 2023 09:56 IST

RBSE 5th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Log on to rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on RBSE Class 5 Result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit. Your results will be displayed on the device screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the RBSE Class 5 Result and save it for future records

The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. The board will also provide the total pass percentage, the number of students who took and passed the exam, the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations, in addition to the class 5 results.

To pass the RBSE class 5 exams in 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. It is crucial to remember that students will receive their original mark sheet/certificate a few days after the results are announced. The only individuals who will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet will be those who choose reevaluation and have modifications in their marks.

The RBSE class 10 results 2023 are anticipated to be released soon, according to sources. The Rajasthan class ten results are due in the first week of June. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts stream results were declared on May 25, with a pass percentage of 92.35 per cent. However, compared to previous years, the pass percentage in the arts stream has declined. In 2022, 96.33 per cent of students passed the test, whereas in 2021, 99.19 per cent passed.

The pass percentage for girls in Rajasthan board class 12 Arts students this year is 94.06 per cent. Boys, on the other hand, have a passing percentage of 90.65 per cent. When the pass rates are broken down by district, Jodhpur has the highest pass percentage, with 96.21 per cent of students passing the exam. Meanwhile, Pratapgarh district has the lowest pass rate in the state, at 86.08 per cent.

