RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check Passing Marks And Last Year Percentage Of Rajasthan Board Exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, Ajmer will announce class 8th results today, May 17. Students and parents can check results from the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released. Along with the Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results, the board will release mark sheets on its official website. In accordance with the announcement made by state education minister BD Kalla, the Rajasthan 8th Result will be declared at 12 pm.

Direct link to RBSE Class 8th

Candidates who have appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination must score a minimum of 33% marks out of the maximum marks. If a candidate from Rajasthan Board fails to achieve the minimum passing marks in any subject, he or she will be considered unsuccessful. Failing which, students from Rajasthan Board have to appear for supplementary examination. The board authorities will also open the window for reverification of the scorecard once the results are out.

RBSE Class 8th: Last Years Pass Percentage

In 2022, a total of 12.63 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th examination. Out of these, 94.97% of boys and 96.30% of girls passed the exam. While in 2021, the pass percentage is 94.44 percent, 2020 the overall percentage is 92.07 percent and for 2019, it is 92.12 percent.

RBSE Class 8th Results: How To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan Board’s official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to ‘RBSE Board 8th Result 2023’ link. Click on the link.

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter your roll number and submit it. Students can find their roll number on the admit card.

Step 4: The RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen. Check, download and take a printout of the result page.

After the RBSE 8th result, the board will announce the names of first, second, and third rank holders and marks secured by them. The details that will be mentioned in the RBSE result page include the name of the candidate, roll number, subjects appeared for, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, name of the school, grades acquired in each subject, overall grade, and result status.

In Rajasthan 8th Board Exam, instead of marks, grades are given. Students from A to D grades are considered pass, while students in E1 and E2 will be considered failed. If an E grade is obtained in one or more subjects, then supplementary examination will have to be given.