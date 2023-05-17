RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:50 IST
Rajasthan, India
RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today at 12 noon. Once released, students can download the RBSE Class 8 result from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8 exams 2023.
While downloading the RBSE Class 8 results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to Read More
Key EventsKey Events
– rajshaladarpan.nic.in
– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
– rajresults.nic.in
In Rajasthan 8th Board Exam, instead of marks, grades are given. Students from A to D grades are considered pass, while students in E1 and E2 will be considered failed. If an E grade is obtained in one or more subjects, then supplementary examination will have to be given.
Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8 exams 2023.
In 2022, a total of 12.63 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th examination. Out of these, 94.97% of boys and 96.30% of girls passed the exam. Rajasthan Board conducts board exams for 10th-12th apart from 8th and 5th.
Step 1. Go to any of the official websites – rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rbse.org
Step 2. Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023
Step 3. Enter your roll number
Step 4. When you will click on the submit button, your RBSE Class 8 result will come up on the screen.
Step 5. Download and make a copy of the marksheet.
Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla said that the result of the 8th board result will be released online mode. Students who appeared in Rajasthan board class 8th will be able to check their results on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.
To check the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 via SMS, students have to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.
The Rajasthan Board Class 8th examination was held in government and private schools in 9401 examination centres of the state. Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11. Rajasthan Board Result 2023 can be checked on the official website rajresults.nic.in.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare 8th result from Shiksha Sankul of Jaipur at 12 noon, the Education Minister of Rajasthan Dr BD Kalla informed. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 8th exam this year.
To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation process. The complete details of it will be announced in due course of time.
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.
A total of 12.63 lakh students took the class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh registered for the class 5 board exam in 2022. Out of the total students who took the class 8 exam last year, as many as 94.97 per cent were boys and 96.30 per cent were girls.
As per reports, the RBSE class 10 and 12 results will be released soon. The Rajasthan class 10 results will reportedly be declared in the first week of June while the class 12 results might be released in the third week of May. The Rajasthan class 12 results for science, arts, and commerce are likely to be released together.