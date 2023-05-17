RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Result Declared, 94.50% Students Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for class 8 exams results today, May 17 in a press conference. Rajasthan Board Class 8 exam result was initially scheduled to be out at 12 noon but was then postponed by an hour.

This year, 94.50 per cent students have passed in Rajasthan 8th Board Exam. Out of 13,05,355 candidates 12,33,702 candidates have passed the examination. A total of 5,76,782 candidates have passed in B grade. A total of 86770 candidates have got C grade.

Students and parents can check results from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajresults.nic.in. Over 13 lakh students are checking their results today. To check RBSE results online, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11.

Candidates who have appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks out of the maximum marks. If a candidate from Rajasthan Board fails to achieve the minimum passing marks in any subject, he or she will be considered unsuccessful. Failing this, students from Rajasthan Board have to appear for the supplementary examination.

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.

top videos

In Rajasthan 8th Board Exam, instead of marks, grades are given. Students with A to D grades are considered to pass, while students in E1 and E2 will be considered failed. If an E grade is obtained in one or more subjects, then a supplementary examination will have to be given.

In 2022, a total of 12.63 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th examination. Out of these, 94.97 per cent of boys and 96.30 per cent of girls passed the exam. While in 2021, the pass percentage is 94.44 per cent, in 2020 the overall percentage is 92.07 per cent, and in 2019, it is 92.12 per cent.