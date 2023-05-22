RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: When And Where To Check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will shortly announce the RBSE Class 10th Results 2023. It is anticipated that by last week of May, board authorities can release the class 10th results. Local media reports said that the board is busy with answer sheet evaluation process following which RBSE class 10th results will be declared.

Following the past trends, the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2023 is likely to be announced from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer through a press conference. Students appeared for the examination can access the RBSE 10th result 2023 link online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to check results online

Step 1- Go to rajresults.nic.in, the official website for the RBSE result 2023.

Step 2- To see the outcome, click on the link for the student’s class.

Step 3- Enter your roll number and click submit in the results box.

Step 4-The 2023 Rajasthan board exam results will be shown on the screen.

Step 5- To save it, print it out or take a screenshot.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1- Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Create a new message and type “RJ10” followed by a space.

Step 3- Enter your roll number mentioned on the admit card after the space.

Step 4- Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263.

Step 5- Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1- Download and install the DigiLocker application from Google Playstore or iOS.

Step 2- Sign in or create a new account.

Step 3- Select the “Education” section on the homepage.

Step 4- Select the RBSE board under education board.

Step 5- Look for the Class 10th Result 2023.

Step 6- Enter your roll number and other required details. These details are mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7- View and download your result from DigiLocker for future references.

Students should have their roll numbers and other information handy to check their results online quickly. Important information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-by-subject marks, and overall percentage will be included in the RBSE result. In addition, students who pass the test will be given a certificate of completion, which they may use to continue their studies or apply for jobs.