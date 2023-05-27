RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know How To Download

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Rajasthan Class 10 board exam result soon. Once declared, the results will be made available to the students through the board’s official websites—rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Class 10 results are eagerly awaited by approximately 9 lakh students who appeared in the exams this year. While the official release date has not been confirmed, the results are likely to be out by the end of the first week of June.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan board is reportedly in the final phase of evaluating answer sheets. Once the process is complete, the RBSE class 10th results will be declared by the State Education Minister BD Kalla through a press conference.

Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal to download the results. It is advisable to all awaiting candidates to keep their Rajasthan 10th admit cards handy for accessing their results quickly. According to the schedule, the Rajasthan Class 10 exam were conducted from March 16 to April 13 this year.

RBSE Class 10th Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in which is the official website for the RBSE.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Result’ section and click on ‘RBSE 10th Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: To access the result, enter the roll number and date of birth. Click submit in the results box.

Step 4: The Rajasthan board 10th results of 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Rajasthan Class 10 Result.

Step 6: For future reference, keep a printout of it.

top videos

Details such as the student’s name, roll number, overall percentage, and subject-by-subject scores will be mentioned in the RBSE 10th result. Candidates who clear the exam will be awarded a certificate of completion. To pass the RBSE 10th examination, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.