RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Declared For Science, Commerce Stream

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 for Science and Commerce stream. Students who appeared for the exams can check the scores at the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In this year’s results, reports indicate that girls have outperformed boys in the Rajasthan Class 12th exams.

The Rajasthan Board has also announced the pass percentages for the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream. The results show that the overall pass percentage of the science stream is 95.65 per cent, while the overall pass percentage of commerce is 96.60 per cent.

In the Science stream, girls achieved a remarkable score of 97.39 per cent, surpassing boys who secured 94.72 per cent. Similarly, in the Commerce stream, boys obtained an impressive score of 95.85 per cent, while girls excelled with a remarkable 98.01 per cent.

RBSE 12th Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to RBSE’s official page at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE 12th Result 2023’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details such as roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 12 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the result.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the RBSE Class 12 Result for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the State Class 12 exams from March 9 to April 12 across 6,081 examination centres. The RBSE class 12 board examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The first exam on the schedule was Psychology, while the last exam covered vocational subjects. This organised and comprehensive examination period allowed students to demonstrate their skills in a range of subjects throughout the designated timeframe.

This year, a total of 21,12,206 candidates registered for the RBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams. Out of which, 10,31,072 students had enrolled themselves for the Rajasthan Class 12th board exams.