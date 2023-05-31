RBSE Class 5 Results 2023 To Release Tomorrow At rajresults.nic.in, How To Check Scorecard

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is slated to release the RBSE Class 5 Result 2023 tomorrow, June 1.

All preparations for the release of the result have been completed and Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bidi Kalla will announce the class 5 examination results. After the results are released, class 5 students will be able to access them on the Rajasthan Board’s official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE Class 5 examination was attended by about 14,60,130 students. To view their class 5 results, students must log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth. In order to avoid wasting time, students must have their hall tickets handy before checking the results.

RBSE Class 5 Results 2023: How to download Scorecard

Step 1: Log on to rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on RBSE Class 5 Result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit. Your results will be displayed on the device screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the RBSE Class 5 Result and save it for future records

RBSE Class 5 Results 2023: Details to Check in Scorecard

After the results have been declared, students must verify for any errors in their scorecards. In the event of a mistake, students must notify authorities as soon as possible. Here are the main details to check in the RBSE class 5 results:

— Spelling Mistake in Student Name or Parents Name

— Marking: Students must have their grades looked at not just for total and percentage calculations, but also for subject-specific marks.

—Pass/Fail Status

— Grades: In addition to marks, students will get grades. They have to ensure that the grades they’re given match the marks they receive.

Class 5 students, like every other class, must obtain at least 33 per cent in every subject in order to pass their examinations. This indicates that a high percentage in every subject leads to an overall good percentage, however, a score below 33 per cent on a single test means the student has failed.