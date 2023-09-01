RBSE Declares Class 5, 8th Supplementary Results At rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 5, 8 supplementary results for 2023. On the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, students who took the supplemental exams in 2023 can view their results. Participants can get the RBSE Class 5, 8 supplementary results 2023 by entering their class, district, and roll number. Candidates who have taken the RBSE class 5th examination must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent of the maximum score.

RBSE 5TH, 8TH RESULT 2023: WEBSITES TO CHECK

— rajshaladarphan.nic.in

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— rajresults.nic.in

RBSE students who failed one or more subjects in the state board exams in 2023 for Classes 5 and 8 showed up for the follow-up exams. The RBSE held supply examinations from August 1 to August 10. Results for Class 5th and 8th were released on June 1. Here are the steps students can check their results:-

RBSE 5TH, 8TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website of RBSE at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link on the homepage which reads “RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2023”.

Step 3 - Enter the required details.

Step 4 - Check your RBSE 5th or 8th Result 2023.

Step 6 - Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

RBSE 5TH, 8TH RESULTS 2023: DETAILS ON MARKSHEET

Name of the Student with examination roll number

Subjects Appeared

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

School Name

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Overall Grade

RBSE conducted board exams for classes 5 and 8 students. The Rajasthan board had already declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 18. As many as 94.50 per cent of students cleared the exam this year. Out of 13,05,355, as many as 12,33,702 candidates passed.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8 exams 2023. As many as 2947 girls got grade A in Ajmer. While 1682 boys from there got grade A. Meanwhile, 10959 girls got grade B in Ajmer, and 10183 boys got grade B. RBSE stopped the result of 2438 class 8th candidates this year.

Last year, the total pass percentage recorded in class 5th in the year 2022 was 93.8 per cent. Girls performed better than boys with an overall pass percentage of 94 per cent while boys cleared the class 5 exam with an overall percentage of 93.6 per cent.