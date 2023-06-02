RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 Today, Check Pass Percentage Over The Years

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the highly anticipated Class 10 results for the academic year 2022-2023 today, June 2. To pass the examination, students are required to achieve approximately 33 per cent of marks in all subjects. RBSE conducted the Class 10 exams from March 16 to April 11, with a significant registration count of approximately 10 lakh students.

Students who have been eagerly awaiting their examination results can conveniently access them through various links, including rajasthan.indiaresults.com, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 board result 2023: Pass Percentage Over the Years

Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result achieved an average pass percentage of 82.89 per cent. A total of 10,36,636 students registered for the Class 10 exams, and out of this number 87,849 students successfully cleared the examination.

In 2021, the board did not hold the exam and most students were promoted using an alternative method. In 2020, exams were held for a total of 11,52,201 students wherein a total of 80.63 per cent passed the exam. The pass percentage among girls was recorded at 81.41 per cent, which was slightly better than that of boys which was at 78.99 per cent.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage of RBSE 10th result was at 79.85 per cent. In 2018, as many as 79.86 per cent of students passed while in 2017, it was 78.96 per cent.

RBSE conducts compartment examinations for students who are unable to pass one or more subjects in their Class 10 exams on their first attempt. These compartment exams are organized by RBSE after the declaration of the Class 10th results. The timetable for these exams is expected to be released in June 2023, and the exams are anticipated to take place in July. The RBSE 10th compartment exam timetable will be published on the official RBSE website. Students should regularly check the official RBSE website for updates and the detailed timetable for the compartment exams.

It is important for students to be aware that the RBSE 10th result will be initially provided in the form of a provisional mark sheet. If students wish to obtain the original RBSE class 10 mark sheet, they need to get in touch with their respective school authorities. It is recommended that students keep the provisional mark sheet safe for future reference.