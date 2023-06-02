Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: Increase in Overall Pass Percentage, 90.49% Clear Exam

A total of 90.49 per cent of students have passed the Rajasthan Board or RBSE Class 10th examination 2023. Girls have outperformed boys this year. The pass percentage among girls is 91.3 per cent while the pass percentage among boys is 89.78 per cent. A total of 1066270 students had registered for the board exam results this year, out of which 1041373 students and 942360 students passed the exam. Jhunjhunu is the top-performing district with 95.70 per cent pass percentage.

The pass percentage has seen a huge increase this time. It is even better than the pre-pandemic times. Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result achieved an average pass percentage of 82.89 per cent. A total of 10,36,636 students registered for the Class 10 exams, and out of this number 87,849 students successfully cleared the examination.

In 2021, the board did not hold the exam and most students were promoted using an alternative method. In 2020, exams were held for a total of 11,52,201 students wherein a total of 80.63 per cent passed the exam. The pass percentage among girls was recorded at 81.41 per cent, which was slightly better than that of boys which was at 78.99 per cent.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2023 90.49% 2022 82.89% 2021 99.56% 2020 80.64% 2019 79.85% 2018 79.86% 2017 78.96%

The RBSE 10th results can now be checked at rajasthan.indiaresults.com, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who get within 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A+, between 90 to 76 is grade A, within 75 to 61 marks is B grade, those who get within 60 to 41 marks will fall under grade C and grade D is for 40 to 33 marks.

The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. To ensure there is no error, students need to take a printout of their results and check that it is error-free. Basic things to check in scorecard include personal details, spellings, totaling and percentage calculation, pass, fail status, and grades given in correspondence to marks obtained. The original or hardcopy of the marksheets will be available from the schools in a few days. Students will have to collect it from their respective schools.